Saint Andrew by the Sea Holiday Tour of Homes is Dec. 7

The 2nd Annual Saint Andrew by the Sea Holiday Tour of Homes will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The tour will consist of seven beautiful homes decorated for the holidays. All the homes are in the Peninsula community on Fort Morgan Road (about 5 miles west of Hwy 59) and are conveniently within three miles of one another. This event is a fundraiser for the Church and its many community outreach programs.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the gate. Tickets are available at the Church office (17263 Fort Morgan Road/ 251-968-3900) during regular office hours as well as on Eventbrite. Maps of the homes on the tour will be provided at the entrance (guard house) to Peninsula on the day of the event.

Saint Andrew by the Sea Community Church is a Christian congregation of people from diverse backgrounds whose journeys of faith have led us to worship and praise God, fellowship with one another.