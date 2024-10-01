SALT Bird & Nature Expo Oct. 5 at 5 Rivers

South Alabama Land Trust will hosts its annual Bird and Nature Expo on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the 5 Rivers Delta Resource Center on the Mobile Causeway. The free, fun, and family-friendly event will include a variety of activities and exhibits hosted by local and state environmental groups, non-profits, and other agencies. Experience a raptor show (above), touch tanks, and various crafts. Learn about conservation and bird habitat. Food trucks will be onsite. The event will also include three hour boat tours departing from 5 Rivers and cruising around the bend to Meaher State Park, then back to 5 Rivers. Boat tours will be first come first served and run at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., and 12:30 p.m. Raptor shows by the Environmental Studies Center will be at 10 a.m. and noon under the outdoor pavilion.