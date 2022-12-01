SALT Christmas ornament fundraiser

This year’s South Alabama Land Trust Christmas ornament showcases the Alabama state bird, the northern flicker, or yellowhammer. The photo was taken by Stillwell Bacon, the Best in Show winner of last year’s SALT photo contest. The ornaments available for purchase for $20 online or donate $250 and receive one in the mail as a thank you. Info: southalabamalandtrust.org.

t we do

Since 1990, the South Alabama Land Trust has protected more than 10,800 acres of critical plant and animal habitat, coastal lands, the edges along creeks, rivers, and bays, clean water, and the scenic beauty that defines coastal Alabama. By working with willing landowners, SALT protects the water quality in creeks, rivers, and bays, and the habitat for native and sometimes rare plant and wildlife species.