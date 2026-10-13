SALT photo contest has fauna, flora, people in nature junior & adult divisions; Entry deadline is Nov. 1

The South Alabama Land Trust invites amateur photographers to submit photos that showcase Coastal Alabama’s natural beauty. Be it the way the sunlight touches a leaf, or a baby sea turtle takes its first steps on snow-white sand, the captured images help underscore why it is critically important that we protect our natural resources. The contest has junior and adult divisions in three categories: Fauna, Flora, and People in Nature and the deadline for submission is Nov. 1. Winning photos will be featured in SALT’s media platforms throughout the year. More info: southalabamalandtrust.org. Pictured: Award winning photos from the 2025 contest.