SALT photo contest has fauna, flora, people in nature options

The South Alabama Land Trust invites amateur photographers to submit photos that showcase Coastal Alabama’s natural beauty. Be it the way the sunlight touches a leaf, or a baby sea turtle takes its first steps on snow-white sand, the captured images help underscore why it is critically important that we protect our natural resources. The contest has three categories: Fauna, Flora, and People in Nature.

Winning photos will be featured in SALT’s media platforms throughout the year. More info: southalabamalandtrust.org.