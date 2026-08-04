Salty Kidz Fishing Rodeo Sept. 26 at State Park Pier

The Salty Kidz Fishing Rodeo, a free event open to children five to 14 and limited to 150 participants, wil be held on Sept. 26 at Gulf State Park Pier. Organizers say they cannot wait to welcome families to the Gulf Coast. Register at emailing saltykidz2019@ gmail.com or call 770-871-5614.

The mission of Salty Kidz is to organize, encourage and educate youth on fishing skills, conservation and the environmental impact of fishing and good stewardshi