Salute to Jimmy Buffett June 1 at Fairhope Legion

The 2nd Annual Lost Shaker Salute to Jimmy Buffett will be held on Saturday, June 1 from 3 – 9 p.m. on the beach at American Legion Post 199 at 700 South Mobile St. in Fairhope.

Enjoy good tunes, food trucks and good vibes in a spectacular Mobile Bay setting for this rain or shine event. The Wrong Terns and the Street Folks. Cost is $25 per person and gates open at 3 p.m. Advance tickets are available at eventbrite.com. Event merchandise is available at allroadspointsouth.com. For sponsor info, email Clairepowell3738@yahoo.com.