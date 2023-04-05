Sam’s Bait & Tackle sells for $7.6 million, will remain open

Sam’s Bait & Tackle has been sold to a local businessman for $7.6 million, according to OBA website. But it will remain open and operating as Sam’s, according to Ken Crabtree of Signature Properties, who brokered the sale. Sam’s Bait & Tackle has been a fixture on Canal Rd. in Orange Beach since it was established in 1978. Originally located in the building to its west, it is a one-stop shop for locals and tourists.