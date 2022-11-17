Sand dredged from Perdido Pass also replenishes O.B. beaches

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredging of Perdido Pass is now complete. More than 250,000 cubic yards of sand were removed from the pass and added to the west side of the pass during the 30 day project. The project removed the equivalent of 12,000 dump trucks-worth of sand to make the pass deeper for vessels. Adding much needed premium beach sand to the west side of the pass jetty was a project bonus.

The Perdido Pass dredging project completed in February of 2021 resulted in 8.5 acres of sand replenishment west of the pass, from Grande Point to Island House.