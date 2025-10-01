Sand Sculpture Contest/Free Class

The fest’s sand sculpture contest will be held on Saturday at the west end public beach access. Stop at the information booth at the main entrance for location assistance. Registration and building begins at 11 a.m. Judging begins at 3 p.m. All participants (max of four per team) will receive a sand bucket and shovel. Age Categories: 5-10 years; 11-15 years; 16 years & up – Adult; Family (all ages). Cash prizes and trophies for winners. Sand sculpting tools as well as professional advice will be made available by Sand Castle University during the competition. Seating for spectators is provided by Suncoast Beach Service. Sand Castle University will also conduct free sandcastle building classes at 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday. Each class is roughly an hour, and all tools and training provided.