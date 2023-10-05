Sand Sculpture Contest

The fest’s sand sculpture contest will be held on Saturday at the west end public beach access. Stop at the information booth at the main entrance for location assistance. Registration and building begins at 11 a.m. Judging begins at 3 p.m. For more info. Maximum 4 members per team. All participants will receive a sand bucket and shovel. Age Categories: 5-10 years; 11-15 years; 16 years & up – Adult; Family (all ages). Cash prizes and trophies for winners.