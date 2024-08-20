Sand, Sea, & Spirit Retreat at Phoenix VII Sept. 23-29

The Sand Sea and Spirit Retreat is back and will once again be sharing ways of keeping self and community healthy and balanced from its headquarters at Phoenix VII and various other venues (including the beach) around Orange Beach Sept. 23-29.

For more retreat info, visit SandSeaSpirit.com. Condo reservations may be made 24/7 at 888-633-7101. There is a group rate discount.

A long list of presenters will share wisdom and experience about topics ranging from wholesome nutrition, healing modalities, T’ai Chi, meditation, yoga, reiki and massage to diet and diverse modalities.