Sandcastle Showdown team competition Jan. 15 at ‘Bama

The first-ever Sandcastle Showdown will be held on Saturday, January 15 on the beach behind the Flora-Bama. Local businesses are being asked to compete in a fun and friendly competition to vie for a year’s worth of bragging rights, trophy and custom sand sculpture created by Sandcastle University. The event is sponsored by The Beach Moms Concierge Service, Beachball Properties, Sandcastle University, and Front Porch Network.

Proceeds from this family-friendly event benefit Clothe the Children, an organization providing clothing to children in need in Foley, Gulf Shores, and Orange Beach.

Only 10 local businesses can enter with no more than five people per team. Cost is $100 per team and Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon will be one of the three judges. One team will be awarded overall winner and will receive a trophy and custom logo sand sculpture by Sandcastle University valued at $800. Dress up and go crazy representing your business and earn the Team Spirit award.

The competition begins with sandcastle training with Janel Hawkins at 10 a.m. Sandcastle University will provide tools to all teams, and only natural materials can be used for decorations. Teams will be judged based on originality, teamwork, and use of tools. More info: sandcastleshowdown.com.