Sandspur Band March 19 at Bayside Baptist Church

The Sandspur Band will perform at Bayside Baptist Church on Sunday, March 19 at 6 p.m. Come enjoy gospel and bluegrass music that is “guaranteed to stick to your soul.” The church is located at 33677 Hwy 98 in Lillian. More info: 812-371-2323.

The Sandspur Band is a nurturing ministry of Gulf Shores United Methodist Church. The band takes gospel music into the homes of shut-ins as well as nursing homes and assisted living facilities. They have also performed for numerous church and community functions.

Starting in 2002 with two musicians, the band has grown to its current membership of five, including Clarence Bauer (banjolele), Susie Hewitt (vocals), Larry Davis (harmonica), and Tommy Salter (bass). Harmonizing vocally is something that all the band members enjoy while playing what they like to call “Stained Glass Bluegrass” music.