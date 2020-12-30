Sandy Key Songwriters Night every Monday at Purple Parrot

The Sandy Roots Songwriter Series, produced by Nick Biebricher of Sandy Roots Productions, has evolved from once monthly in-the-round type shows to Monday writers’ nights at The Purple Parrot on Perdido Key from 6-10 p.m.

Featured songwriters for January: Jan. 4 – Darrell Roberts; Jan. 11 – Megan McMillan; Jan. 18 – Ben Sutton; Jan. 25 – Destiny Brown.

Writers can sign up to participate by emailing Biebricher at keywritersnight@gmail.com.

From production company to record label, Perdido Key based Sandy Roots has evolved to include studio musicians, producers, songwriters, and friends just following the dream.

For more info about its services, email Sandyrootsmusic@ gmail.com or call (251) 284-2443.