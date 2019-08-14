Sandy Roots Songwriters Series Aug. 20

Jason Abel among among locals booked for Sandy Roots showcase

The Sandy Roots Songwriter Series will present a special Music Row Show featuring Shawn Byrne, Jessie Ritter, Tony Ray Thompson, Jason Abel, and Cherish & Adam Hamley on Aug. 20 at The Point on Innerarity Point beginning at 6 p.m. The concert is produced by Nick Biebricher of Sandy Roots Productions. The shows last approximately three hours. There will be a $5 cover. More information: Sandyrootsmusic@gmail.com or (251) 284-2443.

Pictured: Gulf Shores based Jason Abel writes unique, catchy and from-the-heart songs with leads and melodies that keep fans hanging on every word while moving to the beat. Originally from Birmingham, he moved to South Baldwin in 2011 and soon formed The Jason Abel Project, a band that currently includes Jesse James (lead guitar/vocals), Earl Henson (Bass) and Barry Wood (Drums). The band plays regularly at The Office in Foley and has rocked many festivals, nightclubs and casinos all along the Gulf Coast.