Sandy Roots Songwriters Series continues July 21

Mark Sherrill, Kristen Kelly, Davis Corley, Christina Christian, Kyle Coulahan and Russell Sutton will play original music in the round on Tuesday, July 21 in the courtyard at the Point Restaurant on Innerarity Point beginning at 6 p.m. (Gates open at 5 p.m.).

The concert is part of Nick Biebricher’s Sandy Roots Songwriters Series, a songwriters showcase held the third Tuesday of each month at the Point. Shows last approximately three hours. There will be a $10 cover. An open mic night for local original songwriters usually follows each showcase. Biebricher said he stared the series, now in its fifth year, to give local singer/songwriters the opportunity to showcase their talents with the best singer/songwriters from around the country. More information: Sandyrootsmusic@gmail.com or (251) 284-2443.

Pictured: (clockwise from bottom left) Kristen Kelly,, Christina Christian, Kyle Coulahan, Russell Sutton.