Santa sets up show at North Pole – OWA every weeekend

This year, Santa will be a little closer to home as he sets up shop in Foley’s Downtown OWA. Every Saturday and Sunday from Dec. 7 – 22, Santa and Mrs. Claus are welcoming guests of all ages in their North Pole home located across from Wahlburgers restaurant from 2-7 p.m. Santa will take a quick break from 4-5 p.m.

The North Pole’s activities are completely free for families and kids to enjoy. Santa’s personal paparazzi will also be there to snap your picture for a small additional cost.

. Stop by Mrs. Claus’ kitchen and see what she’s whipping up that day (and grab a hot cup of cocoa!), say hello to a few special visitors in Santa’s stable, visit the magical elf workshop for arts and crafts, then grab a photo with the jolly man himself.