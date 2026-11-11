Santa will be at Nov. 14 Swift Church Christmas Market

The Swift Church 3rd Annual Christmas Market will be held from 9 a.m. ‘til 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14 at the church campus at 23208 Swift Church Rd. in Foley. Santa will be visiting the market from 10 a.m. ‘til noon. Shop creative handmade crafts, unique gifts, beautiful wreaths, baked goods and holiday décor. The event will offer raffle packages that include a Smokey Mountain Escape which is a beautiful cabin; golf packages and a pizza party as well as a package of gift cards donated by 16 local restaurants. Raffle tickets are $5. All proceeds from the market are earmarked for church ministries. For more info, visit

swiftchurch.org, facebook or call 251-943-8367. Pictured: Fun at previous Swift Market.