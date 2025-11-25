Santa will drop into ‘Bama for free pics, fun kids’ games Dec. 6

The annual Flora-Bama Santa Drop will be on Saturday, Dec. 6 from 11 a.m. ‘til 2 p.m. at the beach and in the big tent at the world famous lounge on the state line. Santa will skydive onto the beach at noon and then head to the tent with his bag of goodies for free Santa pics. It doesn’t matter how old you are, you can still sit on Santa’s lap and ask for whatever you want.

Prior to Santa’s arrival, the ‘Bama staff will coordinate kids crafts, games, face painting, juice and sweet treats. All for free. The ‘Bama’s possible-probable musicians will play live music featuring holiday tunes for the kiddos. Bring an unwrapped toy and receive a free drink card! For more info visit florabama.com.