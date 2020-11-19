Santa will “drop into” Flora-Bama to visit with children on Dec. 12

Santa Claus has made time in his busy schedule to “drop in” and visit local girls and boys on Saturday, December 12 at the Flora-Bama Lounge & Oyster Bar on Perdido Key. Festivities begin at 11 a.m. with children’s activities, free snacks, hot drinks and live music. Weather permitting, Santa will parachute in at 1 p.m. Otherwise, he may arrive by fire engine. Santa will be available for pictures afterwards. And Ms. Claus, her elves and U.S. Marines will be on hand to collect non-perishable items for the Manna Food Bank and/or Toys for Tots in exchange for a free drink card.
The Flora-Bama is located on Perdido Key at the Alabama-Florida line. For more info, call 850-492-0611or 251-980-5118 or go to flora-bama.com.
