Saturday walking tours through downtown Foley continue April 10, 17 & 24

Free guided tours of downtown Foley will be continue April 10, April 17 and April 24 at 10 a.m. The tours begin at the Foley Welcome Center, located at the corner of Highway 59 and US 98, in the heart of the city. Wear comfortable walking shoes and join local historians for a one hour tour that highlights Foley’s historic buildings. Tours are led by area experts and cover about eight blocks. Call 251-943-1200 for more details.