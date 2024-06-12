Saucy Funky Collective Extravaganza slated June 28 at Big Beach Brewery

Two Gulf Shores based bands, Saucy FuzZ, and Funky Lampshades will be joined by Daphne’s Phil J and The Collective for a multi-band bill in support of the Funky Lampshades EP release party at Big Beach Brewery on June 28 beginning at 4 p.m.

Billed as the Big Beach Saucy Funky Collective Extravaganza, the event is a celebration of the EP release and also a fundraising event to help all three of the bands book studio time, fund tours, and continue to create great music.

“It will not only be beneficial for the musicians, but for our community,’’ said Funky Lampshades’ guitarist Austin Thompson. “There will be new merchandise, new music, special guests, great beer and a few surprises. We are really excited to share this special occasion with our community.’’