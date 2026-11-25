Save The World Day Community Nativity Festival Dec. 12-13 at Canal Rd. Baptist Church

Canal Road Baptist Church (25326 Canal Rd.) in Orange Beach will host its annual Nativity Fest in the church fellowship hall. Hours are Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. til 4 p.m. and Dec. 13 beginning at 11 a.m. Admission is free and refreshments will be served at the family event showcasing a large collection of nativity scenes. More than 300 nativities, all belonging to church members, will be on display. Many of the Nativity scenes come from different countries. “Why The Nativity” will be presented by Dr. David Jeremiah at 5 p.m. More info: canalroad.church.