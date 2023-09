Save Underdogs benefit fishing trip raffle

Raffle tickets can be purchased via saveunderdogsinperdido.com for a fishing trip onboard The Sure Shot donated by Capt. Mike Salley this spring and a second raffle for a glass piece Jellyfish donated by Lyn Gentry with Hot Sands Glass that will be drawn at the Oct. 16 Save Underdogs Golf Tourney. (See page 26 story)