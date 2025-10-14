Save Underdogs Golf Tourney is Oct. 20 at Perdido Bay

Sponsorships, pet board sales and player registrations are open for the Save Underdogs Ninth Annual Golf Tournament scheduled on Monday, Oct. 20 at Perdido Bay Golf Club. Check in will begin at 9 a.m. and a shotgun start is slated at 11 a.m.

The $125 per player ($500 per team) registration fee includes two mulligans, breakfast, green fees, food and beverages at the holes, cart fees, hole in one contest entry & range balls. Volunteers as well as golfers are being solicited.

For sponsor or player info, go to saveunderdogsinperdido.com, email saveunderdogsgolfers@gmail or call 563- 321-2650. The tourney will close when the 30 team limit is reached.

For just $50, patrons can sponsor a sign that will include up to four pictures of their pets to be displayed at the tourney. Boards will be presented to the sponsors as keepsakes.

“Our annual goal is to save more dogs than we did the previous year. With the community’s help, we can achieve our goal,’’ said Sherri Whalen (309-221-5848), who is co-chairing the fundraising committee with Cat McMcreery (850-777-1115).