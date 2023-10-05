Save Underdogs Golf Tourney Oct. 16 at Perdido Bay

Fundraiser includes raffle for artwork, deep sea fishing trip

Sponsorships, Pet Boards and player registrations are open for the Save Underdogs Seventh Annual Golf Tournament scheduled on Monday, Oct. 16 at Perdido Bay Golf Club. Check in will begin at 9 a.m. and a shotgun start is slated at 11 a.m. The $125 per player ($500 per team) registration fee includes two mulligans, breakfast, green fees, food and beverages at the holes, cart fees, hole in one contest entry & range balls. Volunteers as well as golfers are being solicited. For sponsor or player info, go to saveunderdogsinperdido.com.

A unique tourney sponsor option is the group’s Third Annual Pet Board Display. For just $50, patrons can sponsor a sign that will include up to four pictures of their pets to be displayed at the tourney. Boards will be presented to the sponsors as keepsakes. For more petboard info, email Kim at supetboards@ yahoo.com.

Pictured: Raffle tickets will be sold at the golf tourney for a fishing trip on The Sure Shot donated by Capt. Mike Salley that will be drawn in May. The winning ticket for a second raffle for a glass piece Jellyfish donated by Lyn Gentry with Hot Sands Glass that will be drawn at the Oct. 16 tourney. Raffle tickets can be purchased via saveunderdogsinperdido.com , click on the tab MORE and go to Raffles. They will also be available at the Save Underdogs 7th Annual Golf Tournament throughout the day and the winner will be announced at the close of the tournament (Jellyfish only).