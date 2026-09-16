Save Underdogs Golf Tourney Oct. 19

Save Underdogs LLC, a non-profit dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming abandoned, surrendered, and abused dogs along the Florida Panhandle, will host its 10th Annual Charity Golf Tournament on Monday, Oct. 19 at Perdido Bay Golf Club in Pensacola.

The entry fee is $125 per player, which covers pre-tourney breakfast, green fees, a golf cart, two mulligans and food and beverages throughout the course. Open to players 21 years and older, the tourney is capped at 30 teams. The winning team’s name will be engraved on the official tournament winner plaque on display at the Perdido Key Sports Bar & Restaurant.

Registration, sponsorship info and raffle tickets are available at saveunderdogsinperdido.com. Save Underdogs is a volunteer-led rescue group dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and placing abandoned, surrendered, and abused dogs in safe, permanent homes across the Florida Panhandle. Since 2004, 8,300 dogs have been rescued through its dedicated network of volunteers. Proceeds directly fund medical care, shelter, and re-homing efforts for local dogs in need.

Yard sale Oct. 17 at O.B. Community Center

The Orange Beach Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary is planning a “Big Community Yard & Craft Sale” to benefit their annual Christmas for Orange Beach Boys & Girls program on Saturday, Oct. 17 at the Orange Beach Community Center, located at 27235 Canal Rd. Doors open promptly at 7 a.m. and the event runs until noon. All vendor spaces are inside so it doesn’t matter what the weather is doing outside.

Spaces are available for rent at $30. To reserve a space, call 251-747-5767 or stop by Orange Beach City Hall, 4099 Orange Beach Blvd., to pick up an application. Spaces are rented to individual sellers, ensuring that a wide variety of items are available. Light breakfast and coffee will be available.

You can be a part of the event by attending and/or donating items to sell. Deliver items to the Orange Beach Community Center on Friday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. The Ladies Auxiliary prefers to not take adult clothing items or shoes, but gently used children’s clothing, such as school uniforms and shoes, and most all other items will be accepted.

The OBFDLA makes it their mission to insure that no child in Orange Beach goes without at Christmas.

For more information, contact event Chair Linda Tucker at 251-747-5767 or stop by City Hall.