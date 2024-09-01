Save Underdogs Golf Tourney Oct. 21 at Perdido Bay

Sponsorships, pet board sales and player registrations are open for the Save Underdogs Eighth Annual Golf Tournament scheduled on Monday, Oct. 21 at Perdido Bay Golf Club. Check in will begin at 9 a.m. and a shotgun start is slated at 11 a.m. The $125 per player ($500 per team) registration fee includes two mulligans, breakfast, green fees, food and beverages at the holes, cart fees, hole in one contest entry & range balls. Volunteers as well as golfers are being solicited. For sponsor or player info, go to saveunderdogsinperdido.com, email lizwaldroop@yahoo.com or call 404-667-7095.

A unique tourney sponsor option is the group’s Pet Board Display. For just $50, patrons can sponsor a sign that will include up to four pictures of their pets to be displayed at the tourney. Boards will be presented to the sponsors as keepsakes. For more petboard or other sponsor info, email

Save Underdogs was founded by Ben & Terri Bondi in 2004 to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome abused, unwanted and injured dogs, as well as those that have been relinquished by their owners or are pulled from kill shelters. These dogs need help adapting to another home. Over 7,000 dogs have been saved to date.

Tourney raffle items include a surfboard mosaic donated by Custom Mosaics by Connie (drawing at the golf tournament), and a fishing charter donated by Captain Mike Salley with Sure Shot Fishing Charters. In addition, Jim’s Firearms will donate proceeds from a month long gun raffle to Save Underdogs as part of its 10 year anniversary celebration Sept. 20-21. The celebration will include food, craft beer, live music, and additonal raffles and giveaways. Jim’s Firearms is located at 10437 Sorrento Rd. More info: 850-912-6998.