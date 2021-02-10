Save Underdogs Perdido Plant Sale March 14

The Save Underdogs Annual Community Plants For Paws Sale will be held on Sunday, March 14 from 10 a.m. ’til 4 p.m. at the Perdido Key Sports Bar. The fundraiser will feature heirloom, heritage and unique varieties of herbs, flowers and vegetables from three local growers.

Eager Beaver Recycling will also be on site selling environmentally friendly compost, multiple colors of mulch and soil. They will also be taking orders for home bulk deliveries.

Cat McCreery’s Heirloom Liberty Gardens will be have 100 varieties of flower plants for sale. Valice Hillard has over 30 years’ experience and will offer hundreds of varieties of heirloom, preservation and unique vegetables and herb varieties. He is a collector of pepper seeds and has varieties from many countries.

Slays Nursery in Elberta will be selling gorgeous, extra-large hanging baskets, hanging ferns, herbs and ornamental bedding plants.

“We sought to have a fundraiser that not only would help the dogs, but provide an enriching, sustainable event that the community will look forward to year after year,’’ said event organizer Cat McCreery.

Save Underdogs is a group of volunteers dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating & re-homing over sick, injured, abused and unwanted animals since 2004. More info: 850-582-8727 or saveunderdogs.com.