SBCC Chamber Foundation online auction thru June 23

The South Baldwin Chamber Foundation is thrilled to announce its inaugural Kickoff to Summer Online Auction, set to take place thru June 23.

“Each bid made will directly support the Foundation, creating a significant impact on the lives of those we serve,” said SBCF Executive Director,Kylee Raulerson.

Hosted on EVENT.GIVES, customers can browse the items in this year’s Kickoff to Summer Online Auction from the comfort of their own homes or offices! All items have been donated by local Baldwin County businesses.

All proceeds benefit the South Baldwin Chamber Foundation, a non-profit educational enrichment organization dedicated to enhancing educational and leadership opportunities for students across south Baldwin County. The Foundation serves 14 local schools in south Baldwin County.

Users can text sbcfsummerkickoff to 843.606.5995 or visit event.gives/ sbcfsummerkickoff to join.