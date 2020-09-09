SBCC & others host Sept. 15 job fair at Foley Civic Center

The South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with South Alabama Workforce Development Council (SAWDC) and the Alabama Career Center will host a job fair at the Foley Civic Center on September 15 from 9 a.m. til noon and 1-3 p.m. At one location, in one day, a job seeker can potentially meet their new employer and be hired on the spot. For more info, call 251-943-5550.

Participants include Direct Auto Insurance, Long’s Human Resource Services, OWA, Craft Farms Golf Resort, Homecare Companions, Waffle House, Meyer Vacation Rentals and more.

Job seekers are encouraged to arrive with resumes in hand and ready to walk away with a new job! , Rachel@mylocalchamber.net.