SBCF Casino Night scheduled July 26 at Foley Civic Center

Friday, July 26, the South Baldwin Chamber Foundation (SBCF) will host its third annual Casino Night Fundraiser, held at the Foley Civic Center in downtown Foley.

The fundraiser will feature 8 to 10 casino-like table games where guests are playing for fun! Each ticket includes entry, heavy hors d’oeuvres by SugarLove Food Truck, & the opportunity to play at each of the casino tables with a predetermined amount of “play chips.” Any guest with a remaining balance of chips at the end of the evening will be entered into a raffle for prizes! All gaming tables/equipment will be contracted through Bama Casino Company. No prize money will be given in exchange for playing chips.

This is a BYOB event! DJ Entertainment will be provided by Feel the Beat Entertainment, plus a digital photo booth by Cool Shots Photo Booth.

Tickets are presale only and can be purchased online at the SBCF website: sbchamberfoundation.org. Sponsorships are available and donations for raffle prizes and auction items are being accepted. Email Reagan Goff at reagan@southbaldwinchamber.com or call 251-943-5590 for sponsor info. Proceeds benefit the programs and teacher/student grants provided by the South Baldwin Chamber Foundation. SBCF was formed in 2003 to enhance the lives of the students in the community. The SBCF serves fourteen local schools in south Baldwin County.