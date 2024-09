SBCF Golf Tourney Oct. 4 at GlenLakes

The South Baldwin Chamber Foundation is partnering with GlenLakes Golf Club for the 4th Annual Golf FORE! Education Tournament on Oct. 4. The event kicks off with a grab-and-go breakfast, followed by an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Enjoy fun on the course, a silent auction, and lunch. More info: southbaldwinal.chambermaster.com.