SBCT announces schedule for its 53rd season

South Baldwin Theatre has released the schedule for its 53rd season in Gulf Shores. South Baldwin Community Theater is located at 2022 West 2nd St. in Gulf Shores. For more info about plays and auditions or to buy tickets, visit sbct.biz or call 251-968-6721. Most shows include Friday and Saturday curtain rises at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for students and $22 for adults).

South Baldwin Theater Show Schedule

• Sept 27- Oct 6: You Can’t Take It With You: One of the most popular and successful plays of modern Times. A hilarious, delightful portrait of a charmingly eccentric family in NYC. Alice, is an attractive and loving girl who is still embarrassed by her family’s idiosyncrasies. When Alice falls for her boss, Tony, a handsome scion of Wall Street, she fears that their two families will never come together. But why be obsessed by money? After all, you can’t take it with you…

• Nov 15-24: The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: In this hilarious Christmas classic, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids – probably the most inventively awful kids in history. You won’t believe the mayhem – and the fun – when the Herdmans collide head-on with the story of Christmas!

• Dec 12-15: Radio Theatre w. Miracle on 34th Street & Jack Benny & The Bickersons: A Live Radio Play tells the timeless story of an old man who calls himself Kris Kringle and is hired as the Macy’s department store Santa. His claim to be the real Santa Claus becomes a court case and a young child’s belief could make all the difference. “Faith is believing when common sense tells you not to.”

• Jan 9-19: Calendar Girls: Based on the true story of eleven older women who posed nude for a calendar to raise money for the Leukemia Research Fund. The news of the women’s charitable venture spreads like wildfire, and hordes of press soon descend on the small town. The calendar is a success, but friendships are put to the test under the strain of their newfound fame

• Jan 31 & Feb 1-2: Radio Theater w. The Day The Earth Stood Still & Jack Benny & The Bickersons: Set in the Cold War during the early stages of the nuclear arms race, the story line involves a humanoid alien visitor who comes to Earth, accompanied by a powerful robot, to deliver an important message that will affect the entire human race.

• Feb 13-23: Rex’s Exes (Snowbird Production): This deliriously funny Southern-fried farce finds the Verdeen cousins teetering on the brink of disaster again when a 50th birthday party turns into a surprise funeral. As the outrageous complications of this ferociously funny Jones-Hope-Wooten comedy explode into chaos, you’ll find yourself hoping your next family celebration—be it birthday, wedding or funeral—is even half this much fun!

• March 28- April 6: Monster in the Closet (Young Artist Series): Emily has a big problem. Not only is she sent to bed just as she reaches the highest level of her new video game, but there’s a monster in her closet! Emily plans a sleep-over to help capture the monster. What they don’t know is that Murray, the closet monster, doesn’t mean any harm. After all, every monster knows that when a child is born, a monster is assigned to watch over her — not to play with her toys and especially not to get caught in the act!

• May 9-18: Crimes of the Heart: The three Magrath sisters have gathered to await news of the family patriarch, their grandfather, who is living out his last hours in the local hospital. In the end it’s a story of how its young characters escape the past to seize the future—but the telling is so true and touching and consistently hilarious that it will linger in the mind long after the curtain has descended.

• July 25- Aug 3: Disney’s Mary Poppins Jr (Young Artist Series): Things are not going well for the Banks family, the children are out of control and are in need of a new nanny. When a mysterious young woman named Mary Poppins appears at their doorstep, the family finds that she’s the answer to their prayers, but in the most peculiar way.