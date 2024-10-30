SBCT Christmas show auditions are Nov. 8-9

South Baldwin Community Theater will hold auditions for its annual Radio Theater production featuring “A Miracle on 34th Street,” along with selections from Jack Benny and The Bickersons on Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. and Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. Performance dates are Dec. 12-15 for the book-in-hand performances with only two rehearsals. Robert Gardner is the producer and Reed Beaman the director. Register at signupgenius.com or email email sbct.biz@gmail.com for more info or consideration of another audition time.