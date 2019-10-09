SBCT hosts Oct. 19 Woodstock Anniversary Party

Lisa Christian & The Bitter End Band to provide tunes

South Baldwin Community Theatre will host a Woodstock Anniversary Costume Party on Saturday, October 19 from 6-9 p.m. on and around the theatre’s outdoor stage.

The evening of fun will feature Lisa Christian and the Bitter End Band and attendees celebrating Woodstock with songs, stories, and tie dye!

Enjoy the psychedelic atmosphere and wear your best Woodstock, Bohemian, and hippie peace and love attire whilst enjoying the live groovy tunes of the times. The event is directed by Andrea Plante.