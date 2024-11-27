SBCT presents Miracle on 34th St. Dec. 12-15

Theme: “Faith is believing when common sense tells you not to.’’

South Baldwin Community Theatre will present The SBCT Radio Show – Miracle on 34th St., along with Jack Benny & The Bickersons Dec. 12-15 in Gulf Shores (2022 W. 2nd St.). Thursday thru Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday matinee starts at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for students and $23 for adults. For more info or to buy tickets, visit sbct.biz or call 251-968-6721.

Meg Reed Beaman is the director and Robert Gardner the producer of the live radio themed book-in-hand performance with just two rehearsals. Miracle tells the timeless story of an old man who calls himself Kris Kringle and is hired as the Macy’s Santa. His claim to be the real Santa Claus becomes a court case and a young child’s belief could make all the difference.

“Faith is believing when common sense tells you not to” is the theme for the play.