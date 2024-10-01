SBCT recruiting volunteers for upcoming season

The South Baldwin Community Theatre is in need of volunteers with a desire to join the theatre family and be a part of something special. Make new friends, and experience the magic of theatre up close while serving the community in the areas of hospitality, box office and greeter/usher. Everyone at our theatre is a volunteer, and the goal is to fill every spot at every show. Come see why those involved love it and create unforgettable moments together! For more info, visit sbct.biz/volunteer.