SBCT returns to stage in January with Radio Theatre Fest

By Cynthia Mayo

South Baldwin Community Theatre misses you. Let’s make up for it in 2021. Plans are in place to ensure social distancing for the health of our patrons.

To start the year off we have three weekends of Radio Theatre Festival in January. Each weekend provides a different line up. Join us across the street at the Erie Meyer Civic Center for these performances. Robert Gardner is the director and organizer for the fest. Tickets are $10 each and must be purchased in sets of two.

The excitement continues back at SBCT with three weekend showings of Sylvia. You don’t want to miss this humorous encounter of a man and his newfound ‘Best Friend.’ Tickets must be purchased in sets of two.

Back at Erie Meyer Civic Center, The Jefftones are live with a selection of music that is sure to provide a smile on your face, even if it means looking back on 2020. Tickets are $20 and must be purchased in sets of two.

Finish the spring strong back at SBCT with a double feature from Mark Twain’s take on ‘Couple Troubles.’ Tickets must be purchased in sets of two.

Tickets can be purchased online at sbct.org and at the Gulf Shores City Store. Come Catch us in the ACT!

Go online to SBCT.biz for specific dates and times.

Patrons will be required to wear masks to enter the venues and tickets must be purchased in sets of two to ensure social distancing guidelines.

Upcoming SBCT Schedule Dates:

• January 8-10 Radio Theatre Festival – Show 1

• January 15-17 Radio Theatre Festival – Show 2

• January 22-24 Radio Theatre Festival – Show 3

• February 5-21 Sylvia

• February 19-21 The Jefftones

• March 12-21 A Tale of Two Spectators

& The Diaries of Adam and Eve