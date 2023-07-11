SBCT Young Artists Series will present Robin Hood Aug. 4-13

The third and final installment of the South Baldwin Community Theatre’s Young Artists Series will be Robin Hood and will be held Aug. 4-13 at the Gulf Shores Theatre. For tickets, visit open on also close out our 51st season. Get your tickets now at SBCT.biz. Shows are Aug. 5-6 and Aug. 12-13 at 2 p.m. and Aug 4 & 11 at 7:30 p.m. SBCT is located at 2022 W 2nd St. in Gulf Shores (251-968-6721).

Directed by Brandi Wittman, Robin Hood is about the outlaw of Sherwood Forest and his merry life with his followers. Anyone who is hungry or who has no place to live is welcome in the greenwood. The citizens of the forest oppose wicked Prince John. One day a caravan cuts through the wood. In the convoy is Robin’s childhood sweetheart, Maid Marian, ward of King Richard. Alas, the evil Lady Merle of Cornwall plans to force Marian to marry the Prince in an effort to make John more acceptable to the people of England. To arms! It’s up to Robin to stop the marriage, defeat a nasty sheriff and secure Nottingham for the king’s return.