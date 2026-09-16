SBCT’s 55th season will include 12 productions

South Baldwin Community Theatre line-up for its 55th season in Gulf Shores will feature 11 productions following this month’s The Play That Goes Wrong.

• A benefit event supporting The Parrot Head Emergency Foundation, “An Afternoon with Peter, Jim and Brendan Mayer”, is scheduled Oct. 22.

• “The Wind in the Willows” will be Nov. 6–15.

• Four A Change presents “Our Favorite Things” Dec. 3–4, with tickets priced at $25.

• “Christmas Radio Theatre”is Dec. 11-13.

• “I Hate Hamlet” is scheduled for Jan. 7–17.

• “The Murder Room” funs Feb. 10-21.

• The 24-Hour Play Festival Winter Edition runs Feb, 26–27

• “Disney’s Descendants: The Musical” is April 16–25.

• “Tornados Touching Down” is June 4–13.

• The finale is “9 to 5 The Musical” from July 23–Aug. 1

Several levels of sponsorships are availablele. For info, emial sbct.biz@gmail.com. The theater is also recruiting volunteers to assist with a range of behind-the-scenes tasks. Volunteers can help welcome patrons, build sets, and support productions in many other ways.