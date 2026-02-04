SBCT’s Four Old Broads on the High Seas Feb. 11-March 1

South Baldwin Community Theater will raise the curtains 18 times for its presentation of Four Old Broads on the High Seas from Feb. 11-March 1. Shows are scheduled Wednesday thru Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available at sbct.biz ($15 for students and $23 for adults). South Baldwin Community Theater is located at 2022 West 2nd St. in Gulf Shores. For more info, call 251-968-6721.The long-awaited Snowbird Production is just around the corner!

Get ready to set sail with your favorite Old Broads. Beatrice is determined to have her pick of all the eligible men on the ship. Maude, fresh from her win at The Miss Magnolia Senior Citizen Pageant, plans on being her biggest competition.

Wedding bells are maybe ringing for Sam and Imogene. And Eaddy just wants to know what all the fuss is about up on the topless sun deck.

Throw in a murder mystery, a fabulous drag queen, and a crazy costume party, and you’re in for a laugh-a-minute, side-splitting laugh-out-loud night of fun.