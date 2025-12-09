Monday, December 8, 2025
SBCT’s Radio Theater – A Christmas Carol Dec. is 12-14

South Baldwin Community Theater will present Radio Theater – A Christmas Carol Dec. 12-14, with the Friday and Saturday shows starting at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available for $15 at sbct.biz. South Baldwin Community Theater is located at 2022 West 2nd St. in Gulf Shores. For more info, call 251-968-6721.
The SBCT’s Christmas Radio Show is a combination of warm nostalgia, big laughs and holiday magic.Expect a cozy, old-fashioned evening of classic radio comedy and storytelling performed live on stage with scripts in hand, vintage microphones and sound effects.
The show features three beloved radio classics: Abbott & Costello: “The Christmas Turkey”; Burns & Allen: “New Year’s Eve Party”; and Charles Dickens: “A Christmas Carol,” a beloved story that will melt even the most cynical of hearts. Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserly old moneylender, is visited by three Christmas spirits on Christmas Eve. Scrooge embarks on a journey of self-redemption to mend his miserly ways.
Bring the whole family for an evening of festive fun, heartwarming stories, and plenty of laughs.