SBCT’s “The Enchanted Bookshop’’ continues April 8-10

The Enchanted Bookshop continues April 8 & 9 at 7:30 p.m., and April 10 at 2 p.m. at the South Baldwin Community Theatre. Tickets for the Young Artist Series show are available at sbct.biz. Cost is $15 for students and $18 for adults. South Baldwin Theater is located at 2022 West 2nd St. in Gulf Shores.

During the day, A Likely Story may look like any other used bookstore. But at night, it’s a place where magic happens. That’s when the characters inside the books come alive.

Six of those characters – Dorothy Gale, Robin Hood, Pollyanna, Sherlock Holmes, Heidi, and Tom Sawyer- long to help Margie, the scatterbrained owner, save her struggling store. But they’re not allowed to leave the building or be seen by human eyes. So when a pair of smugglers comes looking for a stolen necklace hidden inside one of the books, the characters are torn. Should they warn Margie and risk disappearing forever? Or can they find a way to defeat the crooks without being seen? Featuring additional appearances by such beloved literary characters as the Queen of Hearts, Long John Silver, and Doctor Dolittle, this comedy celebrates the joy of reading in a fresh, fun-filled way.