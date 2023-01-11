SBCT’s The Odd Couple continues run Jan. 12-15

The South Baldwin Community Theatre production of The Odd Couple (Female Version) continues Jan. 12-15, with evening shows starting at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for students and $20 for adults. South Baldwin Community Theater is located at 2022 West 2nd St. in Gulf Shores. For more info or to buy tickets, visit sbct.biz or call 251-968-6721. Brought to you by Lucy Buffett’s Lulu’s.