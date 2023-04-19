SBCT’s theatre camp sessions start June 6

SummerTide Theatre is back for “Nunsense” June 2-30

SummerTide Theatre Camp returns to Gulf Shores Community Theatre for three 5-day camp beginning June 6. Each five day camp includes a Saturday showcase. cost is $125 per camper. Camp day registration is $150 per child, if available. Hours are 9 a.m.’ til noon. Snacks are provided, and there are no age restriction. Cost is $125 per camper. Campers will work with the incredible cast from Nunsense, the annual Univeristy of Alabama Theatre sponsored production at SBCT.

Class Schedule

• June 6-10 – Beginner: Geared toward beginners and focuses on basic elements of theatre such as story theatre, dance and music.

• June 13-17 – Intermdiate: Focus on monologues, simple scene work, improvisation and dance and music.

• June 20-24 – Advanced: Includes work in commedia, scene work, creative writing, dance and music.

Summertide Theatre’s Nunsense

Nunsense will be taking to the stage this summer at the George C Meyers Performing Arts Center June 2-30 with performances Tuesdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online, or by calling the Ticket Office. Call the Tuscaloosa Ticket Office until May 4 at 205-348-3400. Call the Gulf Shores Ticket Office after May 26 at 251-968-6721. All tickets are $25.