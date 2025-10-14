SBCT’s Young Artist production of Stuart Little slated Nov. 7-16

South Baldwin Community Theater in Gulf Shores will present its Young Artists production of the classic Stuart Little for two weekends beginning Nov. 7. Authored by E.B. White (who also wrote Charlotte’s Web), the play promises to bring to life the inspiring tale of the little white mouse.

“The excitement and energy from these young performers was contagious, and we can’t wait to see their creativity shine in this classic family favorite,’’ said SBCT President Steve Henry.

The play will run Nov. 7-16, with the Friday show starting at 7:30 p.m. and the Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available at sbct.biz ($15 for students and $23 for adults). South Baldwin Community Theater is located at 2022 West 2nd St. in Gulf Shores. For more info, call 251-968-6721.