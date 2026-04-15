SBCT’s Young Artists’ Anne of Green Gables April 17-26

South Baldwin Community Theater will present its first Young Artist Series production of 2026, Ann of Green Gables, April 17-19 & April 24-26, with the Friday shows starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available at sbct.biz ($15 for students and $23 for adults). South Baldwin Community Theater is located at 2022 West 2nd St. in Gulf Shores. Info: 251-968-6721.

Paula Dumas is the director Lydia Dumas the assistant director and Zoe Dumas the crew lead. The cast includes Erin Wheat, Ava Grace Thompson Amelia Baldwin, Jennifer Clark, Greg Fisher, Drew Arrendono, Robert Gardner, Jaden Stinnett, Lauri Klaas, Kenya Young, Joanna Powell, Marie Ryan, Brody Beasley, Garrett Greene, Silas Recob, Hayes Wheat, Luna Collum, Mercy Beltran, Caymen Elizabeth, Paula Page, Anny Beltran and Silas Recob.

Anne of Green Gables is a beloved 1908 novel by Canadian author Lucy Maud Montgomery, telling the story of Anne Shirley, a spirited, imaginative orphan mistakenly sent to live with siblings Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert on their Prince Edward Island farm, Green Gables, who had intended to adopt a boy. The book follows Anne’s adventures as she wins over the Cuthberts, navigates school, and forms friendships and rivalries in the community of Avonlea.

“Our front-loaded Season 54 schedule still has five months to go, but only 19 performances left to share,’’ said SBCT President Steve Henry. “Join us at magical Avonlea as we open Anne of Green Gables for two weekends. Both children and adults will love this timeless literary classic.’’