SBCT’s Young Artists’ Anne of Green Gables opens April 17

South Baldwin Community Theater will present its first Young Artist Series production of 2026, Ann of Green Gables, April 17-19 & April 24-26, with the Friday shows starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available at sbct.biz ($15 for students and $23 for adults). South Baldwin Community Theater is located at 2022 West 2nd St. in Gulf Shores. Info: 251-968-6721.

Anne of Green Gables is a beloved 1908 novel by Canadian author Lucy Maud Montgomery, telling the story of Anne Shirley, a spirited, imaginative orphan mistakenly sent to live with siblings Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert on their Prince Edward Island farm, Green Gables, who had intended to adopt a boy. The book follows Anne’s adventures as she wins over the Cuthberts, navigates school, and forms friendships and rivalries in the community of Avonlea, becoming a classic children’s novel that has sold millions of copies and spawned a series.

Pictured: Anny Beltran plays Ruby Gillis in the SBCT’s Young Artist production of Anne of Green Gables.