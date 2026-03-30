SBCT’s Young Artists’ Anne of Green Gables opens April 17
SBCT’s Young Artists’ Anne of Green Gables opens April 17
South Baldwin Community Theater will present its first Young Artist Series production of 2026, Ann of Green Gables, April 17-19 & April 24-26, with the Friday shows starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available at sbct.biz ($15 for students and $23 for adults). South Baldwin Community Theater is located at 2022 West 2nd St. in Gulf Shores. Info: 251-968-6721.
Anne of Green Gables is a beloved 1908 novel by Canadian author Lucy Maud Montgomery, telling the story of Anne Shirley, a spirited, imaginative orphan mistakenly sent to live with siblings Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert on their Prince Edward Island farm, Green Gables, who had intended to adopt a boy. The book follows Anne’s adventures as she wins over the Cuthberts, navigates school, and forms friendships and rivalries in the community of Avonlea, becoming a classic children’s novel that has sold millions of copies and spawned a series.
Pictured: Anny Beltran plays Ruby Gillis in the SBCT’s Young Artist production of Anne of Green Gables.